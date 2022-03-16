Ware Mechanical Weather Center: We’re in for a wet evening. Latest radar.

NEW YORK -- Heads up, the CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday morning.Rain and snow are expected to develop around daybreak and stick around for most of the day.LINK: Check the forecastWet snow will spread across the area, with snow mainly to the north and rain to the south. New York City could see anywhere from a trace up to an inch of snow, while the northwestern suburbs will likely see 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. LINK: Winter survival guideThe combination of rain and snow could make for a slick day on the roads and sidewalks.Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO