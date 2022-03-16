ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: We’re in for a wet evening. Latest radar.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance...

hometownheadlines.com

County
Ware County, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Southern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-08 18:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Southern Ware A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pierce, northwestern Ware and northeastern Clinch Counties through 700 PM EST At 607 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manor, or near Argyle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and gusty winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Argyle, Boggy Bay, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Manor, Dixie Union and Needham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlton, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlton; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...BRANTLEY...EAST CENTRAL WARE SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE AND NORTHERN CHARLTON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
