Ware Mechanical Weather Center: We’re in for a wet evening. Latest radar.

Effective: 2022-03-08 18:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Southern Ware A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pierce, northwestern Ware and northeastern Clinch Counties through 700 PM EST At 607 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manor, or near Argyle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and gusty winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Argyle, Boggy Bay, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Manor, Dixie Union and Needham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
