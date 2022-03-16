ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

GovExec Daily: Feds Have Adapted to Two Years of the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Adam Butler, Ross Gianfortune
 1 day ago

On March 15, 2020, then-Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought sent a memo with the subject line “Updated Guidance for the National Capital Region on Telework...

Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana marks two years battling through COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANA (WEHT) — On March 6, 2020, COVID-19 made its first appearance in the Hoosier State. Ten days later, Indiana would suffer its first loss to the ever-growing virus. Today, the effects of the pandemic ring clear — 22,000 dead in the state, approaching 1,000,000 dead Americans throughout the country. While numbers tell a grim […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
NBC Bay Area

Masks Required on Public Transit for at Least Another Month as TSA Extends Mandate

The Transportation Security Administration is extending the mask mandate on public transportation until April 18, which will cover much of the busy spring break travel season. That means masks will be required in airports, on planes and trains and other forms of mass transportation despite updated CDC guidance that says most Americans no longer need to wear a mask in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
The Independent

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers sue to force US government to end mask mandate for planes

A group of Republican lawmakers is suing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to force an end to coronavirus mask requirements on airplanes. The group of 16 GOP members of Congress is led by Representative Thomas Massie and was joined by Senator Rand Paul. The lawsuit called the current CDC guidelines an "illegal mask mandate for individuals traveling on commercial airlines”.The lawsuit includes Representatives Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Andrew Clyde, Warren Davidson, Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Mast, Alex Mooney, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Matt Rosendale and Chip Roy. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Herald

Ticker: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors; Amazon to build affordable housing near transit

Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter. It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population hit hardest by the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsTimes

Major U.S. Airline Will Let Unvaccinated Employees Come Back to Work This Month

As Covid-19 cases continue to trend downward, some companies are reconsidering employee vaccination requirements. United Airlines, for one, informed staff on Thursday that it will allow unvaccinated workers to resume their roles on March 28, as first reported by Wall Street Journal. CNBC additionally reported that in a note to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

