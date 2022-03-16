ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/16/22

By Andrew Mearns
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wednesday at Yankees spring training. For the second time in three nights, the Yankees threw a wrench into the news very late, as reports came out about the team coming to terms with 2021 trade deadline acquisition Anthony Rizzo....

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels sign ex-Yankees catcher

Austin Romine’s prayer has been answered by the Los Angeles Angels. The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports “Apparently the #Angels have invited veteran C Austin Romine to camp. He has a locker.”. MLB Trade Rumors reports Romine received a “minor league deal with an invite to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone announces major defensive change for Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have no shortage of giant players on their roster. Whether it is the hulking Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton, or even Joey Gallo, the roster is full of big guys with plenty of power. This can make selecting a designated hitter difficult. Typically, DHs are a team’s greatest power bat who may not be a tremendous fielder (think David Ortiz a.k.a. “Big Papi). But the Yankees have a number of players who fit that description.
MLB
247Sports

New York Mets star Pete Alonso's wife posts video of car accident scene

New York Mets star Pete Alonso escaped a vehicle accident over the weekend without injury after his truck flipped three times before coming to a crashing halt. Alonso's wife, Haley, posted a video from the aftermath Monday on Instagram showing the damage to the first baseman's truck. Alonso said Monday...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson gets brutally honest on beef with Gerrit Cole after trade to Yankees

The New York Yankees made a trade splash when they acquired Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt. One of the first reactions from Yankees fans was one of surprise, as not many expected Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa to be trade targets of the club. However, another initial reaction was one of curiosity. How would Donaldson, who called out Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for his perceived role in the sticky substance scandal in baseball last season, fit into the clubhouse? Donaldson answered some of those questions on Monday ahead of New York’s first official Spring Training workout, as reported by Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Matt Olson’s instant reaction to trade to Braves

The Atlanta Braves made a blockbuster MLB trade on Monday to bring first baseman Matt Olson to the organization, offloading a haul of top prospects to the Oakland Athletics. After the news of the trade broke, Olson spoke to reporters and broke down his emotions about leaving Oakland and joining a World Series contender.
MLB
Popculture

Atlanta Braves Make Blockbuster Trade That Impacts Freddie Freeman's Future

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be moving on from the Atlanta Braves. On Monday, the Braves announced they have made a trade with the Oakland Athletics, acquiring the first Baseman Matt Olson in exchange for top prospects catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Christan Pache, 2021 first-round pick Ryan Cusick and Minor League pitcher Joey Estes. Olson will replace Freeman who has been with the Braves since 2010.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge vaccine question looms over 2022 Yankees season

It’s almost impossible to believe that fate has found a new way to derail the Yankees‘ pursuit of a championship, but the sequel to “Coronavirus Ruins Gerrit Cole’s First Season” and “Cloud of Bugs Ends 2007 Title Run” seems just as unpleasant. As...
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees hoping to pull off blockbuster trade for 2 A’s pitchers

The New York Yankees aren’t expected to sign any of the remaining top-tier free agents this offseason, but that doesn’t rule out a potential blockbuster trade for the Yankees. After acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins, the Yankees could look to upgrade the starting rotation in a deal with the A’s. Oakland is having a fire sale right now, moving on from most of their core, and the Yankees could look to capitalize on that with a deal for hurlers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, per Jon Heyman.
MLB
FOX Sports

Josh Donaldson helps Yankees, but Twins got best of big deal

Most trades nowadays are some version of "big-leaguer for assortment of prospects," so whenever two clubs pull off a blockbuster deal composed entirely of MLB players, it’s a refreshing change of pace. That's what happened Sunday, when the New York Yankees acquired infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and...
MLB
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
FanSided

Matt Olson trade: Best memes and tweets from Braves fans

Twitter reacts to the news that the Oakland A’s are trading Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, meaning Atlanta are no longer signing Freddie Freeman. In another massive day for MLB free agency, the Oakland A’s are trading first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta. Of course, this means that the Braves are no longer pursuing Freddie Freeman.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Rockies, Kris Bryant Talk Is ‘Real': MLB Rumors

Rockies, Kris Bryant talk is 'real' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumors connecting former Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies continues to billow. A day after reports that the Rockies were "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP and talks had reached the "ownership level," Mark Feinsand...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB

