March 16, Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A mid-level gulf low is tracking northeast through our area today. Right Now: Light to moderate rain with temperatures hovering around 32 for most this morning. Some places in the Laurels (Somerset) will see periods of moderate to heavy snow with accumulations more than an inch possible with trace ice amounts. Alert: Today is one of two alert days over the next 7 days. The second one is Saturday where 2-4” of snow is expected to fall region-wide. Snow WILL have an impact on the St Patrick’s Day Parade. Aware: Nice warm-up occurs as we head into the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO