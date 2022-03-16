March 16, Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A mid-level gulf low is tracking northeast through our area today.
Right Now: Light to moderate rain with temperatures hovering around 32 for most this morning. Some places in the Laurels (Somerset) will see periods of moderate to heavy snow with accumulations more than an inch possible with trace ice amounts.
Alert: Today is one of two alert days over the next 7 days. The second one is Saturday where 2-4” of snow is expected to fall region-wide. Snow WILL have an impact on the St Patrick’s Day Parade.
Aware: Nice warm-up occurs as we head into the...
(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Lows this morning are in the upper 30s with southwest winds 10 mph. We will see SW winds ramp up throughout the day helping bring in above-average temperatures. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s region-wide with mostly sunny to...
Model data medians have done well projecting the double-dip traditional (occasionally near Modoki) La Nina over the past couple years:. Trend is to become 100% neutral by late summer, but La traditional Nina effects may last through Fall. Note the double dips 1998-2000, 2010-12 & 2020-22: We have also see...
