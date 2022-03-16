ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina People's Choice sculpture for 2021 to be placed next to library

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
A sculpture that was part of the 2021 Sculpture Tour in downtown Salina will have a new home by the Salina Public Library after it was selected as the People's Choice.

"Butterfly Tree," by Reven Marie Swanson of Colorado, was the people's selection and is set to be purchased by the City of Salina after approval by the City Commission Monday.

Brad Anderson, director of the Salina Arts and Humanities Department, said the city has purchased the People's Choice every year since 2011, making this the 12th piece bought by the city and added to its public collection for display.

"(It's selected by) the voting that takes place from May 1 until the end of the calendar year each year to indicate (the people's) favorite of the multiple pieces...as part of (the) Sculpture Tour Salina," Anderson said.

"Butterfly Tree" is currently located at the southwest corner of Santa Fe and Iron avenues.

"It is multiple metals that are also kinetic," Anderson said of the piece. "There's also a slight amount of movement that happens when wind blows through those."

He said that after the tour tallied the votes for People's Choice, Arts and Humanities began working with the Sculpture Tour, the Community Art and Design Advisory Committee and Arts Commission to determine an appropriate public location to move the sculpture.

"We looked at a wide range of places before bringing this recommendation to you," Anderson said to the commision.

According to Anderson, some of the other places considered were the median on South Ohio Street, pedestrian paths along Ninth Street and a few locations in north Salina and other downtown locations.

"With some of the other improvements with the (City-County) Building Authority and the green space between the City-County Building and the public library, this recommendation of the south entrance to the Salina Public Library made the most sense," Anderson said.

A welcome addition to the Salina Public Library

Anderson said there was a lot of thought going into why the library property was chosen as the location, and that the idea of the sculpture fits well with the message of the building.

"Butterflies are a metamorphosis, a transformational kind of thing," Anderson said. "Transformation takes place at libraries."

In addition, Anderson said the library schedules many activities on that south lawn, especially children's activities.

"That's a regular programming space for them," Anderson said.

Commissioner Bill Longbine asked if that area was high trafficked by library patrons. Anderson said the south entrance is actually very active, especially when parking to the north of the building is hard to come by.

"Once they fill up those sort of front spots, the back entrance has been an active place," Anderson said.

Anderson said originally the parties involved asked if there was a place on the north side of the building, but the library said it wanted something on the south side to highlight that area.

Another consideration in placing it where the sculpture will rest is that the south side of the library has several windows and glass doors that overlook the Caldwell Plaza area, which may be renovated in the near future as well by the Building Authority.

"It will be a nice complement to the 'Trifinity' sculpture that is centered in Caldwell Plaza now," Anderson said.

Commissioner Mike Hoppock, who is involved with the Sculpture Tour, said there is another sculpture from a previous tour on the library grounds already, Kimber Fiebiger's "Eggcited," from the 2015 tour, purchased privately and placed in the library after a year-long tour at local elementary schools.

"We approached a local business to purchase it," Hoppock said. "It worked out...that we had it at each elementary school for a month before it went to the library on a permanent basis."

Hoppock said that sculpture that is now in the children's section of the library, located in the basement, is another way the tour has benefited the public.

"(It's) a way to expose elementary kids to art," Hoppock said.

