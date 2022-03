David Hockney’s work is shown at the Fitzwilliam, Cambridge, in playful and illuminating juxtaposition with the museum’s old masters, viewed through the prism of new media. Cigarette in one hand, paintbrush in the other: David Hockney’s latest self-portrait is as original as ever. He wears a suit of three-colour tweed, what’s more, just to complicate the depiction of the material world. The picture hangs at the door of Hockney’s Eye at the Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge, and it is the wittiest of welcomes. For only one eye is clearly visible behind a pair of jaunty yellow specs.

