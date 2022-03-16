ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington Police share name of officer killed in gas station shooting

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Covington Police Department has released the identity of the officer who was shot and killed — the department’s first on-duty shooting death — while responding to an incident between two relatives at a gas station on Monday.

Virginia State Police say 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store — identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington — and ended up shooting him.

When Covington and Alleghany County authorities responded to the incident at the gas station, they saw an armed Poulston leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)
    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)
    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)

It is with deep regret that I must share with our community the news that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic shooting at the Covington Farm and Fuel Monday afternoon. On behalf of the City of Covington Police Department, I want to express my gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support from the residents of Covington and Alleghany County.

Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith
On the City of Covington Facebook page , the chief of police released this statement:

“On March 14, 2022, the City of Covington Police Department, tragically lost of one of our own. It is with a sincere heavy heart that I must share with our community that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a call at Covington’s Farm and Fuel around 4:30 p.m. yesterday. We ask that you keep Officer Ogilvie’s family, especially his young children in your thoughts and prayers during difficult this time, as they work to process and deal with this devastating loss. Covington Police Department and all of our area public safety agencies responded and are impacted by this incident as well. We have been touched and amazed at the outpouring of support from our community for Officer Ogilvie’s family, our department, and all those in public safety. This loss while responding to a call is a first for Covington Police Department and something, quite frankly our community, nor I as Chief ever thought would happen here.

Officer Ogilvie, served others through and through during his life that was cut short. He was a Marine, serving active duty from, 2006 to 2010 being honorably discharged and re-enlisting in Reserve Duty from 2011 to 2016. He also served as an EMT in the Roanoke area assisting those in medical emergencies. Ogilvie completed the Cardinal Police Training Academy in August 2021 with high remarks and formally joined our Department. His engaging personality, dedication to serving others, and great sense of humor quickly endeared him to his Covington Police family and our community. This senseless loss is being felt by so many today and will be in the days to come.

At 2:00 PM the procession from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will begin with Officer Ogilvie, taking him to our local funeral home, Nicely’s in Clifton Forge. The procession is expected to arrive locally in Clifton Forge around 2:45 PM. Folks may line the streets along the route to express their condolences if they wish.

At this time, Covington Police Department also offers our deepest sympathies to the family of the other victim involved Randall Lee Paxton, 64. Our community mourns their loss as well.

The Virginia State Police is conducting the investigation into this tragic incident and will provide investigative briefings when appropriate.”

Officials with the Covington Police Department held a news conference about Ogilvie at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Police say Ogilvie was a Marine from 2006 to 2010 before being honorably discharged and then joining the Reserves. He also worked as an EMT in the Roanoke area until he joined the Covington Police Department in 2021. He leaves behind a wife and their two young daughters, as well as an ex-wife and their two children.

The department also shared a link to a “Fund the First” fundraiser, with a goal of raising $50,000 for Ogilvie’s family. You can make an online donation by following this link .

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Officer Caleb Ogilvie’s memorial to honor his service and sacrifice. As of this writing, the date of that service has not yet been announced.

