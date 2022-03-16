Greenwich-based nonprofit offers internships to prepare adults with disabilities for workforce

A Greenwich-based nonprofit is offering an internship program to young adults with developmental disabilities become better prepared for the workforce.

Abilis is teaming up with Darien YMCA and Greenwich Hospital to offer the nine-month internship program.

The nonprofit says the program is called 'Project SEARCH' and is intended to make sure participants have the skills they need to compete in today's job market.

The nonprofit Abilis has been helping people with disabilities for 70 years.

The information session will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tonight, at the Darien YMCA at 2420 Post Road.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can participate in three unpaid internships at Darien YMCA and Greenwich Hospital.

The program helps with the teaching and learning process and helps participants obtain marketable work skills.