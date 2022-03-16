ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich-based nonprofit offers internships to prepare adults with disabilities for workforce

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFcFA_0egdmX5D00

A Greenwich-based nonprofit is offering an internship program to young adults with developmental disabilities become better prepared for the workforce.

Abilis is teaming up with Darien YMCA and Greenwich Hospital to offer the nine-month internship program.

The nonprofit says the program is called 'Project SEARCH' and is intended to make sure participants have the skills they need to compete in today's job market.

The nonprofit Abilis has been helping people with disabilities for 70 years.

The information session will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. tonight, at the Darien YMCA at 2420 Post Road.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can participate in three unpaid internships at Darien YMCA and Greenwich Hospital.

The program helps with the teaching and learning process and helps participants obtain marketable work skills.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
Darien, CT
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Charity#Greenwich Hospital#Project Search
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

Hudson Valley lawmakers urge Public Service Commission to deny rate hike by Orange & Rockland Utilities

Hudson Valley lawmakers urged the Public Service Commission to deny a rate hike request by Orange & Rockland Utilities. The lawmakers held a news conference Friday outside of Orange & Rockland in Monroe. They say the company is requesting a $35 million rate increase on electric and gas delivery charges during a time when energy costs are already at an all-time high.
MONROE, NY
News 12

Authorities: Fentanyl, cocaine seized from Torrington home

A search warrant executed in Torrington on Friday resulted in the seizure of 1,181 blue pills believed to contain fentanyl. The pills were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for containing fentanyl. Approximately 110 wax folds containing an off-white colored powdery substance were found. The wax folds were tested and showed a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.
TORRINGTON, CT
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy