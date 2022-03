Relatives say a St. Louis woman who disappeared upon arriving at a Texas train station is being held against her will by an unknown man. Dana Holt, 30, was last seen when surveillance cameras captured her disembarking from an Amtrak train at Dallas’ Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station, according to NBCDFW.com. Dallas police said they spotted Dana Holt arriving at the train station at around noon on March 1.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO