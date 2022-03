Colby Covington is going to be getting a belt this weekend as a reward for defeating Jorge Masvidal and it’s going to be BIG. At least that’s according to ‘Chaos’. UFC 272 featured Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight main event on March 5th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It was to be Covington (17-3 MMA) defeating Masvidal (35-16 MMA) by unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO