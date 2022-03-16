ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns’ Mayfield sends heartfelt message to Cleveland

By Chad Krispinsky
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Just hours after the Browns’ front office brass met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson about a possible trade to Cleveland, Baker Mayfield penned a heartfelt message to fans .

On Twitter, Mayfield wrote:

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories [and] shared growing in this process through all the ups and down. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan thoughout this process.

I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens…I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.

Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives.”

