Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Friday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored, and Charlie McAvoy added a short-handed empty-netter for Boston, which has won four of its last five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO