ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Baird Brothers Unveils Content Hub and Studio

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD, Ohio – Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods of Canfield unveiled its own on-site content studio in November. The space, referred to as Studio 3B, was named after the three founding Baird brothers and is used to produce high-quality and informational videos for consumers. All videos and imagery from...

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery Partner

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
dot.LA

Gumball Raises $10 Million To Grow Its Podcast Ad Marketplace

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Gumball, a Los Angeles-based adtech platform allowing advertisers to place “host-read” ads on podcasts, has raised $10 million in Series A funding, it announced Tuesday. The funding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Walmart Unveils New Services Through Online Wellness Hub

Walmart on Thursday (March 10) announced in a company blog post that it’s now offering BetterUp for Caregivers and Easy Vitamin Plan subscriptions to customers across the U.S. through its Wellness Hub. BetterUp for Caregivers gives caregivers access to live group coaching circles, led by a professional BetterUp coach,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Business
Canfield, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cheddar News

Fadia Kader on Clubhouse's $1 Billion Valuation, Future of Social Audio

Social audio app Clubhouse reached $1 billion valuation milestone this January, and Fadia Kader, head of strategic media partnerships at Clubhouse, joined Cheddar News to talk about what its been doing to keep the drive going. "We are the category first leaders. We are 100 percent focused on social audio. It's not just a feature that we've just like bottled up and put on there. We are a medium that is 100 percent focused on community and social audio," she said.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Next-Day Delivery Unicorn Veho Acquires E-Commerce Return Firm QuikReturn

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Fresh off two consecutive rounds of fundraising that landed it $300 million in just three months' time at a $1.6 billion valuation, last-mile delivery firm Veho is now focused on scaling its business. The company on Wednesday took a step in that direction, announcing the acquisition of QuikReturn, a post-purchase reverse logistics firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hub#Digital Content
CBS News

Companies race to build "digital twins" in the metaverse

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
RETAIL
MarketRealist

NFT Art Finance Is an All-In-One Hub for Creatives

Multiple NFT platforms offer marketplaces for creators to sell their products. But with there being so many, it can be difficult to choose one, especially if you create different types of art. Enter looks to simplify the NFT space with its own ecosystem that has a marketplace for all types of creatives. Enter and its platform NFT Art Finance also have the NFTART token. Is NFT Art Finance a good investment?
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy