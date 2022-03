According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing young adult from Newburgh. Megan / Mason Dorcy has not been seen since March 10th, when they were dropped off for an appointment at PCHC on Odlin Road in Bangor. Dorcy was supposed to meet some people in Brewer in order to get a ride back to Newburgh. Dorcy never showed up.

