Stretch Your Dollar: Impact of inflation on car insurance

By Laura Hutchinson
 4 days ago

(WTNH) – From inflation to the conflict in Ukraine it seems we’re paying more for just about everything right now and experts say the cost to keep a vehicle on the road may be on the way up this year too.

Insurance premiums will likely increase 6% to 10% this year which is right in line with inflation which is about 7.5% right now, I’ve seen projections that it could reach 10% by the end of this year.

Experian’s Senior Director of Consumer Education Rod Griffin says it’s one more reason to drive carefully on the road.

The cost to fix a car has already taken a hit. Car parts and vehicles themselves are just more expensive right now. Perhaps everyone should make sure the coverage you have is what you truly need.

You might change your coverage perhaps less coverage if you have a car that’s paid for, you do not need to carry full coverage. That might save you a bit as well.

It’s also a reason to pay close attention to your credit report scores, as a better score can reduce your insurance premiums.

It may not be a bad idea to compare rates and consider a higher deductible as you assume more risk in the event of an accident and may be less likely to file smaller claims but if it works with your lifestyle. That can sometimes lower payments 20-40 percent.

Consumer can use a free tool to determine if they can save money on their car insurance on the Experian website .

