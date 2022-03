Apple has recently doubled down on subscriptions with even more diversified offerings in fitness, games, and streaming. After Music, Apple TV+ is probably the biggest stepping stone in its ambitious plans for its services business, though it needed a kickstart to rank in this crowded streaming space. Apple banded together with Hollywood A-listers for its lineup of originals (many of which, like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind, garnered critical acclaim) and even bundled complimentary subscriptions with its products.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO