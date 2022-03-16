ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live From South by Southwest

By Rachelle Hampton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleICYMI went to Austin this week and recorded a live show at South by...

SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
#South By Southwest#Icymi
Apple Insider

South by Southwest features a transatlantic 'Ted Lasso' talk

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the annual SXSW expo, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt talked about "Ted Lasso" Season 2 — and what to expect from Season 3 — from the set of the show.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 3 Episode 9) “The Bird”, trailer, release date

The members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Meanwhile, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, Paul faces a medical emergency and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing. Startattle.com – 9-1-1: Lone Star | FOX.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Courtship Moved From NBC to USA

Click here to read the full article. Having failed to draw a Bridgerton of interest, The Courtship after just two airings is relocating from NBC to USA Network, for the duration of its run. As first reported by Vulture’s Joe Adalian, the Regency-style England dating series — which at one point was titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance — is leaving NBC’s Sunday line-up effective immediately, and instead will air Wednesdays at 11/10c on USA (leading out of Temptation Island), and stream the next day on Peacock. But please take heart, The Courtship — it’s not you, it’s… the ratings....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Wes Ferguson & Imperative Entertainment Team For Prison Siege Podcast ‘Standoff’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Imperative Entertainment, the company behind the Boomtown podcast, which is being adapted into a Billy Bob Thornton-fronted series from Taylor Sheridan, has set its latest Texas podcast. The company has teamed with Wes Ferguson on Standoff, a series about Fred Gomez Carrasco, a drug cartel kingpin and orchestrator of the 1974 Huntsville, Texas, prison siege. Ferguson, whose Texas Monthly article “When ‘Angels in America’ Came to East Texas” is being developed as a limited series for HBO Max, is the creator and host of the podcast, which explores the siege that was one of...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Slate

The Song That Finally Toppled Encanto From Its No. 1 Billboard Spot

On a muggy late spring day in 2020, a perspiring British man drags himself down an empty street in East London. He is lugging what might as well be the weight of a pandemic-afflicted world—but, as it turns out, it’s a wagon, piled with several old, heavy tube televisions. The cameras capturing this Sisyphean feat are at a socially distanced remove from the sweaty, unmasked man who, video drama aside, looks like he’s actually seen some shit. Some of the video footage is from Londoners on lockdown, using their phones to capture the wagon-toting man while they anxiously peer out windows and doorways in their quarantined flats. A near-empty double-decker bus drives past the man, its side bedecked with an advert for his band’s new album, which he won’t be promoting with a live gig anytime soon. Hammering home that point, the man eventually lugs the TVs to the freight entrance of an empty theater and proceeds to set up the Trinitrons onstage by himself, one tube for each of his bandmates, who flicker onto the screens and start playing the song that’s been soundtracking this unsubtle but effective metaphor. The man then (in a trope borrowed from Bryan Adams in the ’80s) grabs a mic and bops around the stage all alone, singing his heart out in front of his tubular bandmates, witnessed by a sea of unoccupied seats that won’t have butts in them until 2021 at the earliest.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new behind-the-scenes photo

Taylor Kinney has sparked a mixed reaction from fans after sharing a brand new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Chicago Fire season ten. The actor, who has been portraying fan favourite Kelly Severide on the smash-hit firefighter drama since 2012, updated his Instagram feed this week with a snapshot of himself and co-stars Joe Minoso, Randy Flager and Tony Ferraris standing in front of a fire engine - but while the stars looked happy to be back for another episode, some fans were left fuming in the comment section.
CHICAGO, IL

