Live From South by Southwest

On a muggy late spring day in 2020, a perspiring British man drags himself down an empty street in East London. He is lugging what might as well be the weight of a pandemic-afflicted world—but, as it turns out, it’s a wagon, piled with several old, heavy tube televisions. The cameras capturing this Sisyphean feat are at a socially distanced remove from the sweaty, unmasked man who, video drama aside, looks like he’s actually seen some shit. Some of the video footage is from Londoners on lockdown, using their phones to capture the wagon-toting man while they anxiously peer out windows and doorways in their quarantined flats. A near-empty double-decker bus drives past the man, its side bedecked with an advert for his band’s new album, which he won’t be promoting with a live gig anytime soon. Hammering home that point, the man eventually lugs the TVs to the freight entrance of an empty theater and proceeds to set up the Trinitrons onstage by himself, one tube for each of his bandmates, who flicker onto the screens and start playing the song that’s been soundtracking this unsubtle but effective metaphor. The man then (in a trope borrowed from Bryan Adams in the ’80s) grabs a mic and bops around the stage all alone, singing his heart out in front of his tubular bandmates, witnessed by a sea of unoccupied seats that won’t have butts in them until 2021 at the earliest.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO