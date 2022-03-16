Police: Boy, 11, fatally shot by 2nd youth in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An 11-year-old Springfield boy was fatally shot over the weekend by another 11-year-old in what police are calling “a...www.walls102.com
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An 11-year-old Springfield boy was fatally shot over the weekend by another 11-year-old in what police are calling “a...www.walls102.com
Very sad. But the parents own this! Very sorry for the little boy who accidentally did this and R.I.P. for sweet young man who lost his life 💔💔💔
Comments / 2