Gilead will stop offering 340B discounts to safety-net hospitals effective May 2 if providers do not submit certain patient claims data, the drugmaker said March 15. "We are making this change across our branded hepatitis C products because of the acute impact of duplicate discounts and diversion," Gilead said in its announcement. "The claims level data being requested is similar to the data Gilead receives from other purchasers and payers and is tailored to minimize burdens on covered entities while mitigating duplicate discount and diversion concerns."

