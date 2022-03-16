Suspect in custody following standoff in Awendaw

UPDATE – MARCH 16, 2022 | 8:24 A.M.: Deputies have a suspect in custody from Wednesday morning’s standoff in the Awendaw area.

He’s being taken to a hospital for evaluation – no serious injuries are reported.

Forensic units are on scene.

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are on scene of a standoff situation Wednesday morning in the Awendaw area.

According to CCSO, the situation was started as a domestic dispute at a Chandler Road residence near Highway 17.

Deputies said a man reportedly fired a shot, but no one was injured. 911 was contacted just before 3 a.m. with authorities clearing the home of other residents.











The suspect is believed to still be inside the home with deputies trying to contact him, CCSO said.

CCSO’s SWAT team was also called.

Some morning bus routes are impacted with accommodations being made for students, Charleston County School District officials said.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking with updates to come.

