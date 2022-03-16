Jefferson City Police Department to increase DWI enforcement efforts ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Police Department will team up with other law enforcement agencies beginning Wednesday to increase DWI patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

The increased patrol efforts will run through Sunday, March 20 as agencies attempt to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Major Brands, an alcohol distribution company in Missouri, is also offering over 2,000 free rides to residents in Columbia in an effort to help curb drunk driving.

Those in Columbia can use the code MBSTPATS on the ride-booking app Lyft, from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The Columbia Police Department also reminded drivers on Tuesday to plan for a sober ride.

Columbia PD also reminds those celebrating to drink plenty of water and not to drink on an empty stomach.

In 2020, 222 people were killed and 716 others were hurt in crashes involving at least one impaired driver, according to a press release from JCPD.

The Jefferson City Police Department included guidance for those looking to celebrate the holiday safely, including choosing a designated driver before going out, never getting into a car with someone who is impaired, reporting impaired drivers to law enforcement, and always wearing a seat belt.

Those hosting parties can also offer non-alcoholic beverages to discourage drinking and driving.

