ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City Police Department to increase DWI enforcement efforts ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIoKs_0egdhEjh00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Police Department will team up with other law enforcement agencies beginning Wednesday to increase DWI patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

The increased patrol efforts will run through Sunday, March 20 as agencies attempt to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Major Brands, an alcohol distribution company in Missouri, is also offering over 2,000 free rides to residents in Columbia in an effort to help curb drunk driving.

Those in Columbia can use the code MBSTPATS on the ride-booking app Lyft, from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The Columbia Police Department also reminded drivers on Tuesday to plan for a sober ride.

Columbia PD also reminds those celebrating to drink plenty of water and not to drink on an empty stomach.

In 2020, 222 people were killed and 716 others were hurt in crashes involving at least one impaired driver, according to a press release from JCPD.

St.-Patricks-Day-DWI-Enforcement-Campaign-Mar-16-20-2022 Download

The Jefferson City Police Department included guidance for those looking to celebrate the holiday safely, including choosing a designated driver before going out, never getting into a car with someone who is impaired, reporting impaired drivers to law enforcement, and always wearing a seat belt.

Those hosting parties can also offer non-alcoholic beverages to discourage drinking and driving.

The post Jefferson City Police Department to increase DWI enforcement efforts ahead of St. Patrick’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Alert canceled for missing Missouri man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: As of Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the silver alert for Stanly Depee because he was safely found. On Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chillicothe Police Department issued a silver advisory for a missing man that was last seen on Friday night. The post Silver Alert canceled for missing Missouri man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University police make arrest after shots were fired near Women’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri Police Department has arrested Derrick Sleet, 39, of Columbia, in connection to an incident that occurred Saturday morning. MUPD had received a report around 6:45 a.m. Saturday that an individual was leaving the Women's Hospital parking lot on Keene St. when Sleet shot at the vehicle. The individual kept The post University police make arrest after shots were fired near Women’s Hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Dwi#Major Brands#Columbia Pd
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men are facing multiple charges after a chase in Callaway County ends in Jefferson City on Monday afternoon. Myron Mahaney and Malik Miller were reportedly in a Nissan Rogue on Highway 54 in Callaway County when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper clocked the Rogue's speed at a 95 in The post Two men charged with multiple crimes after Callaway County chase ends in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain and Callaway community hospitals limit services due to IT issues

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain Community Hospital and the Callaway Community Hospital will be temporarily limiting services because of an IT issue. Noble Health released the news Saturday afternoon saying that inpatient admissions will be stopped and EMS services will be diverted. "We’re prioritizing patient care above all else. Please know we’re working tirelessly to The post Audrain and Callaway community hospitals limit services due to IT issues appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy