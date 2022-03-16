Lil Durk Enlists Future for ‘Petty Too,’ ‘Ahh Ha’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Lil Durk is playing the long game. Since his emergence in the early 2010s with projects like I’m Still A Hitta, his dedication and persistence have fueled his goal for longevity in hip-hop. He’s leaped through hurdles from his days with French Montana’s Coke Boyz, to inking his first major-label deal with Def Jam, which went awry after two albums. The transition from vanity label to major imprint can sometimes prove fruitful for artists, though that wasn’t the case. He parted ways with Def Jam and inked a deal with Alamo in search of a partner to help establish the OTF empire. The journey that turned Durk into an honorary Atlantan has taken him from the volatile circumstances of Chicago’s South Side to across the globe. However, at the core of his being is his hometown of Chicago.

