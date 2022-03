The odd fact is a trend, and a trend you might have had zero clue about. When it comes to birthdays, a lot of things can be a trend, or trendy. Parties can be trendy to have a certain theme, especially when it comes to birthday parties for kids. Those trends seems to change nonstop, year after year though. One trend discovered when trying to find the most common birthday in New York State stuck out like a sore thumb.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO