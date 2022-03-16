ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect rainy weather late tonight through tomorrow morning

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset today will be at 7:23 p.m. Sunrise on Thursday will be at 7:23 a.m. Overnight: occasional rain. Low 47. Winds south-southeast 3-6...

wsvaonline.com

Idaho State Journal

SNOWSTORM FORECAST TO HAMMER EAST IDAHO STARTING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories calling for snow throughout East Idaho. An incoming storm is forecast to bring several inches of snow to the entire region late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. Motorists should expect hazardous road conditions throughout East Idaho because of the storm and near zero visibility at times. The hardest hit areas will likely be Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor...
POCATELLO, ID
WDSU

Umbrella tonight and sunglasses tomorrow

Scattered rain this evening with temperatures in the 50s. Morning lows drop into the upper 40s and 50s. Skies clear Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Sunglasses. A cold front moves our way Friday. Rain and storm chances increase. There is a low risk for severe storms. The concern is a few strong storms with damaging winds. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The cold front moves through in the evening. Weather changes big time! Very windy Saturday. Wind N 25-40 mph Saturday. Highs low to mid 50s. Colder Sunday morning. Freeze Northshore, River Parishes into the Houma to Belle Chasse line. Protect plants, pets and people. Warmer Monday and Tuesday as high pressure moves East and we pick up an onshore flow.
WVNT-TV

Wintry Weather Arrives Tonight

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES FROM 1AM TO 10PM SATURDAY; FOR NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS AND SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS COUNTIES FROM 1AM SATURDAY TO 3AM SUNDAY; FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER FROM 1AM SATURDAY TO 1AM SUNDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Friday Into A Rainy Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are wrapping up the work week with a fabulous Friday! We’ll see mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the upper 50s. Don’t let the lovely weather cause you to let your guard down because Saturday is an Alert Day with a significant storm in store. Rain will arrive overnight in Maryland between 1 to 3 a. m. and could include strong to severe storms. Southern Maryland has the highest chance for this severe weather, which could trigger damaging winds and even a chance for an isolated tornado. Rain will transition to snow for Northern and Central Maryland between 5 to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Precipitation And Cooler Temperatures Expected Wednesday Morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A mid-level gulf low is tracking northeast through our area today. Right Now: Light to moderate rain with temperatures hovering around 32 for most this morning. Some places in the Laurels (Somerset) will see periods of moderate to heavy snow with accumulations more than an inch possible with trace ice amounts. Alert: Today is one of two alert days over the next 7 days. The second one is Saturday where 2-4” of snow is expected to fall region-wide. Snow WILL have an impact on the St Patrick’s Day Parade. Aware: Nice warm-up occurs as we head into the...
Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: More snow expected through Monday

Snow isn't done falling just yet in the Colorado Springs area. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, expect light snow Monday morning, then another round in the afternoon and evening as another storm system rolls through. "Snow will be lighter and fluffier with this system but localized snow...
KTRE

Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool, rainy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out chilly with clouds increasing and a few sprinkles in Deep East Texas. More rain will develop down to the south this morning and spread northward through East Texas by midday and early afternoon. Expect scattered showers to continue into the afternoon and come to an end this evening. Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day. Rain ends tonight and clouds clear tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm to near 60 tomorrow and to near 70 by Thursday with more sunshine. Another cold front arrives Friday with a chance for rain and a big cool down. A light wintry mix is possible by the end of the day Friday with sunshine returning this weekend.
Stamford Advocate

Weather: CT can expect a cloudy and rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service

As a warm front approaches the region, Connecticut could get some rain after Saturday’s cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature Saturday is expected to get into the low to mid-40s — which is fairly normal for this time of year, the weather service said. Wind chills will make it feel between 25 and 35 degrees, though.
KESQ News Channel 3

Driving safe among rainy weather conditions

With the rain expected Friday morning, make sure you're doing what you can to avoid getting into any accidents. Here are some tips you can follow to make sure you're being safe as the roads are wet. Avoid being on the road if you don't have to.Slow down. Give yourself enough travel time as traffic The post Driving safe among rainy weather conditions appeared first on KESQ.
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather returns tomorrow

A few pockets of light isolated showers will be possible across northwest Montana later today, without much of an impact. An atmospheric river sets up overnight tonight into tomorrow, with the majority of the precipitation falling across northwest Montana. A few spots could see a brief window for snow even in valleys, but this is mainly mountain snow and valley rain. This event should bring the mountains of northwest Montana an inch or two of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of minor debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across northwest Montana. Showers will continue into west central and southwest Montana through the day. Passes such as Marias and Lookout will see anywhere from 3-6"+ while passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail will see more like 1-4" through the end of the day.
WKRG

Brrr! Chilly tonight, Warmer temps and sunny tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! We stayed cool throughout most of the day today with temperatures only reaching into the upper-40’s in most places. We had clear skies though, and those will stick around overnight tonight and into tomorrow. We do have a FREEZE...
WBOC

Heavy Downpours Tonight; Colder Tomorrow

Forecast updated on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Windy with rain likely, then colder by sunrise. Low 42. Wind: SW/NWE14-24 mph. Tuesday: Mainly sunny and much cooler. High 52°. Beaches near 49°. Wind: NW 8-14 mph. Tuesday Night: Cloudy...
NBC Chicago

Forecast: Light Snow Expected to Fall in Chicago Area Through Friday Morning

Light snow has begun to fall across the Chicago area, and some locations could see a few inches of accumulation before all is said and done Friday morning. According to forecast models, the area south of Interstate 80 will likely see the highest accumulations, with two inches of snow possible. Higher accumulations could occur in some spots, especially further south in Kankakee County, according to forecasters.
WJBF.com

Another Freezing Night Tonight, Warming Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Temperatures were in the low 20s upper teens this morning as a Freeze warning was in effect. We even broke a record low in Augusta of 19 degrees, which beat the old record of 20 set in 1998 for today! There is another Freeze Warning for tonight from 3AM until 9AM. Temperatures wont be as cold as this morning, but they will still be in the low 30s upper 20s. Highs were in the mid to upper 50s today with sunny skies. Speaking of sun, the sunset will not be until 7:34 PM due to Daylight Saving Time beginning!
AUGUSTA, GA

