Konami updates Silent Hill trademark to include virtual reality component

By Anne-Marie Coyle
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Silent Hill trademark has been updated by Konami, giving rise to speculation that the series is getting a revival. Many survival horror fans still feel the loss of the very promising Silent Hills. Hideo Kojima's stab at the series was sadly canned in 2015, and we've heard little from Silent...

www.gamesradar.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
