This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. If you love to smoke fresh flower, a pretty pipe that suits your style and taste can turn your smoking practice into a ritual that can soothe your spirit at the end of a long day. For those who use cannabis concentrate, the simple act of caring for your heating element, bong, or water pipe can turn into a meditative form of self-care. Here’s a quick guide to keeping your pipe clean and shiny for better flavor and a cleaner high.

12 DAYS AGO