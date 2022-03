GLENDALE, Ariz. — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored third-period goals to help the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Saturday. Malkin broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 to play. He was stopped on a drive to the net against Scott Wedgewood, but finally corralled the puck and chipped it in for his 11th goal of the season.

