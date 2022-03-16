ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida 3, San Jose 2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 20 (Meier, Hertl), 8:19 (pp). 2, Florida, Huberdeau 19, 11:21...

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

First Period_1, San Jose, Bonino 8 (Cogliano, Gregor), 0:20. Second Period_2, Arizona, Kessel 7 (Crouse, Dineen), 18:00. Third Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 20 (Gostisbehere, Kessel), 15:09 (pp). 4, San Jose, Meier 26 (Megna, Barabanov), 15:31. 5, San Jose, Gregor 4 (Couture), 16:15. 6, San Jose, Balcers 8, 19:10 (en). Shots on...
Gaudreau and Calgary take on San Jose

San Jose Sharks (27-27-8, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (38-16-8, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary take on San Jose. Gaudreau currently ranks fourth in the league with 80 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 52 assists. The Flames are 9-6-1 against opponents in...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out

Self-disciplined and competitive, Jackson Zinn was all business on the golf course. Despite his big heart for helping others, he could be tough on himself if he wasn't shooting in the 60s. Family pastor Rick Long of Grace Church in Arvada, Colorado, said Zinn had just wrapped up a tournament...
ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
