Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida

 4 days ago
TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will work closely with G7 advanced economies to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will expand the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites, and ban imports of certain products from Russia.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Kantaro Komiya and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

