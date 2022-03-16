ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, WV

White Sulphur council agrees majority of opioid lawsuit funds to go state nonprofit

By Lyra Bordelon
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
White Sulphur Springs City Council has agreed to a potential opioid settlement fund distribution guided by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

“You all know the city of White Sulphur Springs is involved in civil litigation in Charleston involving the opioid issues,” explained city attorney Fred Giggenbach. “There’s been a potential settlement reached. It’s going to get to the attorney general’s office.”

According to the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the settlement will “organize a private, nonstock, nonprofit corporation for the purposes of receiving and distributing West Virginia Opioid Funds”. This nonprofit organization (referred to as a “foundation” in the MOU) will not be specific to one opioid case – it is designed to accept funds from all West Virginia opioid settlements, consent judgements, and even donations.

One of the attorneys working on behalf of municipalities, Rusty Webb, explained this would include funds gathered from lawsuits against drug distributors such as Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson; drug manufacturers such as the in-bankruptcy companies Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt; and franchise pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, and other similar businesses.

The MOU states that of this money, 24.5 percent will be allocated directly to any local governments. Of this, “one-half,” 12.25 percent of the total funds, “may be used to provide restitution for monies that were previously expended on opioid abatement activities, including law enforcement and regional jail fees.”

“I can’t talk numbers yet as to how much you will receive, but you’ll get the initial 25 percent; then you’ll have to apply for the rest,” Giggenbach told city council. “This will be money used for abatement, education, and reduction of problems.”

The foundation will control 72.5 percent of the net opioid funds. There, a “governing board,” a “panel of experts,” and “other regional entities” will control the bulk of the money received, reads the MOU.

“The foundation will allow local governments to take advantage of economies of scale and will partner with the state to increase revenue streams,” the MOU continues.

The board will consist of 11 members, with five appointees of the governor to be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate, and six members chosen from each state region.

“Members of the board should have expertise in a variety of disciplines, such as substance abuse treatment, mental health, law enforcement, pharmacology, finance, and healthcare policy and management,” the MOU reads.

According to the MOU, the executive director of the foundation will be appointed by the attorney general, though the appointee may be rejected by the board with eight votes. They are required to have “at least six years’ experience in healthcare, finance, and management.”

“The idea is to make it the most professional and the least political, because we don’t need politics [involved],” Webb said. “We need professionals.”

The remaining 4 percent of the funds will be held in escrow for the litigation expenses.

The MOU also states that parties can pursue their own litigation, and has special arraignments for some known cases, such as the city of Huntington vs. Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Cabell County Commission vs. Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation.

Webb also explained his support for the agreement.

“I think it is extremely fair and equitable,” said Webb. “I think it works very well for our needs in West Virginia. I applaud [Attorney General Patrick Morrisey], he’s the brainstorm behind the trust bond. Rather than creating a special revenue account within the state of West Virginia to draw these monies down, he’s creating a public/private trust, so that it can receive monies from other charitable organizations and basically go in perpetuity. … Everything is going to flow through the formula – if it settles, if it’s a judgment, it just is just a matter of time. [The foundation] can request money from other large charities around the country. … That’s the beauty and the uniqueness of our system versus other states.”

The foundation would begin with $10 million from McKinsey & Company after a consent judgment was approved on Feb. 3, but the above breakdown does not directly apply to this “seed fund.” Instead, municipalities can apply for these funds through the foundation.

The White Sulphur Springs City Council approved the MOU on Monday night, Mar. 14, which states “we understand that the purpose of this MOU is to permit collaboration between the state of West Virginia and its political subdivisions to create an effective means of allocation of judgements and/or settlements received from pharmaceutical supply chain participants in a manner that will promote an effective and meaningful use of the funds in abating the opioid epidemic throughout West Virginia.”

In Greenbrier County, White Sulphur Springs, Rainelle, Rupert, and Quinwood are represented by Webb. The Greenbrier County Commission has also entered into a suit through other attorneys (see “Greenbrier County Commission Resolves To Join Opioid Lawsuit“ at wvdn.com/13353/).

The post White Sulphur council agrees majority of opioid lawsuit funds to go state nonprofit appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

