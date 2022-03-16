Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Agricultural Research Project at WVU

WASHINGTON, (D.C.) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $817,167 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to West Virginia University (WVU). This funding will support research on the influence of microbiomes on the productivity, health, drought tolerance, and reproductive fitness of bioenergy crops.

“This research project will help students and faculty at WVU better understand what influences the yield and health of biofuel plants in Appalachia, and the potential of growing these crops of reclaimed mine lands. It’s great to see WVU using its research capability for initiatives that can potentially benefit our state, and I look forward to seeing the results of this project,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and rural development leaders play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally grown food for West Virginians across the state. I’m pleased USDA is investing in microbiome research at WVU to ensure future generations have productive and sustainable agricultural systems,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding that supports West Virginia’s agriculture industry.”

