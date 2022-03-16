ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdaxh900 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 333,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,351 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Virginia Beach metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Williamsburg, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,709 infections in Williamsburg, or 11,557 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Williamsburg City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Virginia Beach metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 135 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Williamsburg, below the 207 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Williamsburg City, VA 11,557 1,709 135 20
2 York County, VA 14,313 9,674 155 105
3 Gates County, NC 16,094 1,861 164 19
4 Mathews County, VA 16,178 1,423 318 28
5 Norfolk City, VA 16,881 41,458 186 458
6 Currituck County, NC 18,809 4,852 124 32
7 Poquoson City, VA 19,271 2,320 241 29
8 Gloucester County, VA 19,531 7,258 269 100
9 Virginia Beach City, VA 19,701 88,681 176 792
10 James City County, VA 19,816 14,694 154 114
11 Isle of Wight County, VA 19,905 7,240 297 108
12 Newport News City, VA 19,946 35,931 211 381
13 Hampton City, VA 20,219 27,414 230 312
14 Suffolk City, VA 20,802 18,547 323 288
15 Chesapeake City, VA 20,820 49,515 198 472
16 Portsmouth City, VA 21,666 20,650 326 311

