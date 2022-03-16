ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdawoQ00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 1,087,082 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,710 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Washington-Arlington-Alexandria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Washington metro area comprises 24 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Fairfax, an independent city in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,953 infections in Fairfax, or 8,184 for every 100,000 people.

Though Fairfax City has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Washington metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 180 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Fairfax, compared to 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fairfax City, VA 8,184 1,953 180 43
2 Calvert County, MD 12,134 11,052 155 141
3 Rappahannock County, VA 12,343 905 123 9
4 Falls Church City, VA 13,734 1,932 114 16
5 Fairfax County, VA 15,203 173,856 122 1,398
6 Montgomery County, MD 15,941 165,809 193 2,005
7 Loudoun County, VA 17,197 66,232 96 368
8 Arlington County, VA 17,450 40,449 137 318
9 Charles County, MD 17,556 27,681 219 345
10 Clarke County, VA 18,113 2,602 285 41
11 Frederick County, MD 18,212 45,251 205 509
12 Fredericksburg City, VA 18,504 5,268 123 35
13 Fauquier County, VA 18,553 12,823 200 138
14 Prince George's County, MD 18,676 169,245 234 2,123
15 Alexandria City, VA 19,036 29,792 118 184
16 District of Columbia District, DC 19,755 135,223 194 1,326
17 Spotsylvania County, VA 20,147 26,476 212 279
18 Prince William County, VA 20,561 93,910 157 715
19 Stafford County, VA 20,755 29,890 115 166
20 Warren County, VA 21,352 8,423 370 146
21 Manassas City, VA 21,745 9,015 169 70
22 Manassas Park City, VA 22,444 3,686 152 25
23 Culpeper County, VA 22,789 11,497 285 144
24 Jefferson County, WV 25,120 14,112 235 132

