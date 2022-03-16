These Are the Counties in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,303,941 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,532 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New York-Newark-Jersey City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pike County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,950 infections in Pike County, or 17,929 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New York metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, below the 396 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).