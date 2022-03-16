ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

These Are the Counties in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdavvh00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,303,941 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,532 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in New York-Newark-Jersey City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pike County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,950 infections in Pike County, or 17,929 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the New York metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, below the 396 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, PA 17,929 9,950 168 93
2 Hunterdon County, NJ 19,368 24,220 215 269
3 Somerset County, NJ 20,206 66,714 291 962
4 Dutchess County, NY 21,565 63,377 221 650
5 Middlesex County, NJ 23,006 190,190 345 2,850
6 Sussex County, NJ 23,578 33,551 327 466
7 Putnam County, NY 23,579 23,360 122 121
8 Morris County, NJ 23,635 116,849 307 1,518
9 Bergen County, NJ 23,637 219,824 367 3,409
10 New York County, NY 24,787 404,646 332 5,413
11 Hudson County, NJ 25,298 169,151 405 2,707
12 Westchester County, NY 25,551 247,541 278 2,692
13 Union County, NJ 25,884 143,156 425 2,350
14 Monmouth County, NJ 25,984 161,980 345 2,152
15 Kings County, NY 26,444 687,731 490 12,740
16 Essex County, NJ 26,467 210,034 451 3,578
17 Ocean County, NJ 27,093 160,374 489 2,896
18 Queens County, NY 27,660 635,775 513 11,782
19 Bronx County, NY 28,168 405,026 536 7,703
20 Rockland County, NY 28,235 91,394 275 890
21 Passaic County, NJ 28,374 143,018 460 2,320
22 Suffolk County, NY 28,464 423,513 292 4,351
23 Orange County, NY 28,756 108,762 292 1,104
24 Nassau County, NY 29,437 399,334 281 3,813
25 Richmond County, NY 34,691 164,471 483 2,289

