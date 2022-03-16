ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

These Are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdatAF00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 896,992 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,214 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ramsey County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 122,685 infections in Ramsey County, or 22,657 for every 100,000 people.

Though Ramsey County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Minneapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 243 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ramsey County, above the 206 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ramsey County, MN 22,657 122,685 243 1,317
2 Le Sueur County, MN 22,935 6,418 175 49
3 Sibley County, MN 23,183 3,457 154 23
4 Hennepin County, MN 23,883 295,074 205 2,530
5 Isanti County, MN 25,738 10,031 298 116
6 Dakota County, MN 25,994 108,708 181 759
7 Washington County, MN 26,092 66,096 186 470
8 Carver County, MN 26,253 26,362 113 113
9 Chisago County, MN 26,342 14,416 216 118
10 Wright County, MN 27,296 36,234 228 302
11 Pierce County, WI 27,472 11,429 173 72
12 St. Croix County, WI 27,667 24,324 163 143
13 Scott County, MN 27,744 39,777 174 250
14 Mille Lacs County, MN 27,837 7,162 428 110
15 Anoka County, MN 28,125 97,714 226 784
16 Sherburne County, MN 29,073 27,105 190 177

Comments / 0

