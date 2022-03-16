ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdapdL00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 646,625 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,048 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in St. Louis, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis, an independent city in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,869 infections in St. Louis, or 17,949 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Louis City have the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Louis metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 242 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis, below the 286 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Louis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis City, MO 17,949 55,869 242 752
2 St. Louis County, MO 21,889 218,605 323 3,222
3 Franklin County, MO 21,971 22,582 317 326
4 Warren County, MO 23,865 8,092 298 101
5 St. Charles County, MO 23,969 93,477 228 890
6 St. Clair County, IL 24,015 63,271 273 719
7 Jefferson County, MO 24,084 53,781 275 614
8 Bond County, IL 25,724 4,299 174 29
9 Madison County, IL 26,313 69,906 294 780
10 Lincoln County, MO 27,158 15,090 239 133
11 Macoupin County, IL 27,728 12,677 300 137
12 Monroe County, IL 27,808 9,437 383 130
13 Jersey County, IL 27,976 6,174 313 69
14 Calhoun County, IL 31,206 1,516 103 5
15 Clinton County, IL 31,490 11,849 300 113

