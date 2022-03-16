ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdajaD00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 528,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,355 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cincinnati, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,361 infections in Franklin County, or 19,092 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Franklin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cincinnati metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 236 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Franklin County, below the 256 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cincinnati metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Franklin County, IN 19,092 4,361 236 54
2 Hamilton County, OH 22,953 186,385 245 1,991
3 Pendleton County, KY 23,526 3,416 234 34
4 Butler County, OH 24,063 91,029 294 1,112
5 Campbell County, KY 24,285 22,407 166 153
6 Ohio County, IN 24,478 1,441 323 19
7 Gallatin County, KY 24,865 2,164 517 45
8 Kenton County, KY 24,894 40,998 225 371
9 Clermont County, OH 25,129 51,066 259 527
10 Bracken County, KY 25,295 2,101 289 24
11 Warren County, OH 25,332 57,394 248 561
12 Brown County, OH 25,536 11,154 396 173
13 Mason County, KY 26,625 4,567 571 98
14 Dearborn County, IN 27,044 13,387 255 126
15 Boone County, KY 28,151 36,341 208 268

