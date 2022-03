It’s the season for scammers. Well, for television viewers in any case. Following the drop of Inventing Anna and The Tinder Swindler on Netflix in February, Disney+ saw the tale of Elizabeth Holmes and the swift crash of her biotech company Theranos relayed in The Dropout. And now we’ve got another “scam” to sink our teeth into: WeCrashed.WeCrashed, which launched on Apple TV+ on 18 March, takes a dramatised look at WeWork, the co-working giant that went from being one of the world’s most valuable start-ups to having its stock plummet in 2019.At its height, the company had locations globally...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO