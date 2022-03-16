ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Street Tampa awarded with LEED silver status

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Water Street Tampa, the 56-acre development that has grown up between Channelside and Downtown Tampa, has achieved LEED for Neighborhood Development silver certification from the United States Green Building Council.

What it means: The LEED for Neighborhood Development certification was created to inspire more sustainable, well-connected neighborhoods. It considers the design of public spaces between buildings and how they will be used by people in the community.

  • Achieving LEED certification requires satisfying certain design and building concepts for which points are awarded; silver is the third tier behind gold and platinum.

Walking the news: Water Street Tampa earned high marks for walkability, with its continuous and wide sidewalks, shaded streetscapes and public plazas.

  • The district includes Raybon Plaza, a landscaped space with seating areas and public art; Sparkman Wharf, a popular waterfront park and community gathering place; and a dog run located alongside the Meridian Greenway.

