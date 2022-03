We're more than halfway through Women's History Month, a time to reflect on the contributions of women who shaped our world.Why it matters: Our state wouldn't be what it is without the women who fought for equal rights, education, fair labor practices and more in Minnesota. Here are five Minnesota women you should know about: Fighting for organized labor: Union organizer Nellie Stone Johnson helped form the state's Democratic-Farmer-Labor party in the 1940s.In 1945, she became the first Black official elected to citywide office in Minneapolis. She also established the city's first fair employment department.Establishing the right to vote: Sarah...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO