ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Inflation hits Tampa Bay hardest out of U.S. metros

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E84BX_0egdZsNt00

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Inflation has hit Tampa Bay the hardest out of U.S. metro areas.

Driving the news: Price hikes affecting Americans nationally have been even worse in battleground states since the beginning of the pandemic, Axios' Sarah Mucha writes .

The details: Axios calculated the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index from February 2020, just before the pandemic, to last month, the latest data available.

  • The difference was then compared to the national average.
  • The CPI's U.S. city average in February 2020 was 257.97; in February 2022 it was 281.15 — a growth of 8.2%.

Zoom in: The CPI in Tampa during that time period jumped 11.8%.

Our thought bubble: The higher rates in battleground areas stem from the fact they possess characteristics correlating with high inflation, Axios' chief economic correspondent Neil Irwin says.

  • They include factors such as an influx of residents and lots of college-educated adults.
  • Residents earn higher salaries, tend to bid up rents and have sufficient disposable income, allowing restaurants and stores to raise prices.

What we're watching: President Biden has made a concerted effort to blame recent gas price hikes on the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, illustrating the Democratic pushback on inflation.

  • Biden argues the pain Americans are feeling at the pump is a direct result of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The question is whether timely political messaging will be enough for Democrats to win over vital voters in their quest to keep their congressional majorities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are we getting a fourth check?

In 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic unfolded, millions of Americans benefitted from stimulus checks sent out by the government. Will there be a fourth stimulus check?. At this time a fourth stimulus check for everyone who already received money they were entitled to isn’t happening. The IRS has...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

February Inflation: Where are rising prices hitting Americans the hardest?

In February, inflation hit a fresh 40-year high with the consumer price index climbing 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The year-over-year reading is in line with earlier estimates and compares with an annual 7.5% jump in January, marking the...
BUSINESS
York Dispatch Online

U.S. inflation hits a fresh 40-year high

WASHINGTON — Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come. The increase reported Thursday by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
CharlotteObserver.com

U.S. Retail Sales Slow Sharply In February As Inflation, Sentiment Hit Spending

U.S. retail sales growth slowed sharply last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, suggesting fading sentiment and surging inflation pressures are starting to take their toll on consumer spending. February retail sales rose 0.3% from the previous month to a collective $658.1 billion, the Commerce Department said, just...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Ukraine#Americans#Cpi#Russian#Democratic
Bay News 9

Robles relocation draft released; some landlords reject Section 8 vouchers

TAMPA, Fla. — Following the discovery of a forgotten cemetery beneath Robles Park Village, the Tampa Housing Authority has been preparing to relocate hundreds of residents. Some residents are having issues with the vouchers. The apartment complex will be undergoing a redevelopment plan. Back in 2019, it was announced...
TAMPA, FL
OCRegister

U.S. rent inflation hits record 12.6% — Miami up 39%

U.S. rent inflation reached yet another record in January, fueled by red-hot markets such as Miami. Single-family rental prices jumped 12.6% from a year earlier, according to the latest CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index. All major metropolitan areas saw increases, but the Sun Belt experienced by far the biggest gains, with Miami’s asking rents up almost 39%. Los Angeles area rents were up 9%, by this math, 13th largest among the 20 biggest U.S. metros.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
International Business Times

New Wave Of Inflation - And Disruptions - Hits U.S. Factory Floors

Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. BCI has long struggled to hold workers but never lost that many in such a short span.
BUSINESS
WIS-TV

Truckers hit the hardest as gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts say high gas prices will likely be an issue through the summer. In fact, some say $5 a gallon isn’t out of the question. According to AAA, the national average of a gallon of regular gas is $4.31 as of Thursday. North Carolina is at $4.18, and South Carolina comes in with an average of $4.07.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Tampa Bay

UN climate report projects dire future for Gulf Coast

A new United Nations report released last week, which the UN secretary-general called an "atlas of human suffering," projects an increasingly volatile and chaotic future for those of us who live along the Gulf Coast.Driving the news: The entire Gulf Coast is under serious threat from rising seas as the planet's polar ice caps melt, AP reports. The threats include more major hurricanes, red tides, collapsing fisheries and economic hits to industries like oil in Louisiana and tourism in Florida. Zoom in: The report says the Tampa Bay area, surrounded by shallow seas, is considered one of the most vulnerable places in the nation for storm surges.The tourism and fishing industries in Florida need thriving natural habitats, but declining coral reefs due to warming water could translate into losses of $24 billion to $55 billion by 2100.Of note: The report predicts that maritime heat wave frequency and spatial extent will rise faster in the Gulf and along the southeastern coast than anywhere else in the U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
659
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy