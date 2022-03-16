ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European leaders return safely after Kyiv visit amid attacks

By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia safely returned...

www.timesdaily.com

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian tanks are blasted to a standstill on road to Kyiv as Ukrainians ambush convoy during defence of capital

A convoy of Russian tanks was destroyed in a Ukrainian ambush that saw Moscow suffer another setback in its goal of seizing Kyiv. While the Red Army was still last night edging towards the capital, a number of Russian T-72 tanks and other vehicles were obliterated in the surprise attack from the front and back of the convoy, forcing those who survived to turn and flee.
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind

Mounds of abandoned clothes and other personal items lie strewn along corridors leading out of Ukraine. The farther people carry their things, the harder it is, so they leave them behind, said Ludmila Sokol, a gym teacher fleeing Zaporizhzhia in the south.But their pets, they keep alongside them.Everywhere amid the exodus of more than 2.3 million people fleeing Russia’s invasion are the pets people could not leave behind: birds, rabbits, hamsters, cats and dogs.People fleeing the outskirts of Kyiv crowded together under a destroyed bridge, carrying little luggage and abandoning their vehicles on the road. But their pets remained...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Former US ambassador to NATO warns against rejecting warplanes to Ukraine: Their 'survival is at stake'

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker pushed back on the U.S. rejection of Poland sending warplanes to Ukraine, citing Russia's effort to "get rid of the Ukrainian people" as the invasion continues. Volker Joined "America's Newsroom" Thursday to discuss the U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine war as the vice president travels to Poland amid heightened tension between Russia and NATO countries.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it killed another Russian general

The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that its forces had killed a third Russian general so far since the start of their invasion of Ukraine began. The Russian officer, identified as Maj. Gen. Andriy Kolesnikov, was the commander of Russia’s 29th Combined Arms Army. “The Russian occupiers continue to...
MILITARY
Times Daily

Russian missile strike near NATO's Poland stirs anxiety

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian missile attack that killed at least 35 people in western Ukraine, some 15 miles from NATO member Poland, has stirred anxiety and spurred Poles to rush to passport offices and stockpile essentials amid fears the war could cut off supplies, or even spill over into Poland.
POLITICS

