Information Services Corporation declares CAD 0.23 dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.065/share monthly dividend, -1.5% decrease from prior dividend of $0.066. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 24; ex-div March 23. Payable April 29; for shareholders of record April 22; ex-div April 21. Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 23; ex-div...
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declares $0.18/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable May 2; for shareholders of record April 11; ex-div April 8. Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 12; ex-div May 11. Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 13; ex-div...
Payable March 28; for shareholders of record March 21; ex-div March 18. The company had 121,649,103 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of March 4, 2022. I thought I'd never see the day, and now the day is only...
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declares $0.0632/share monthly dividend, -0.2% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0633. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declares $0.3952/share quarterly dividend, 30% increase from prior dividend of $0.3040. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) declares $0.0676/share monthly dividend, -1.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0685. Payable March 25; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17.
Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCPK:WTSHF) declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.25. The company also announces a one-time, non-recurring special dividend of $1.50 per share. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
As announced earlier, TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) declares $0.56/share quarterly dividend, up 12% from prior dividend of $0.50. Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 20; ex-div May 19. Payable Sept 2; for shareholders of record Aug 19; ex-div Aug 18. Payable Dec 2; for shareholders of record Nov 18;...
DiamondRock Hospitality 8.250% Series A Preferred Stock (NYSE:DRH.PA) declares $0.5156/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has reinstated its quarterly common stock dividend, declaring $0.01/share dividend for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. The Board of Directors also approved the company's dividend policy for 2022. The company expects...
Payable April 26; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. Surprised. I thought there would be a small cut due to the previous quarter distribution coverage.
