ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Information Services Corporation declares CAD 0.23 dividend

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation Services Corporation (OTC:IRMTF) declares CAD 0.23/share...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund declares $0.065 dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.065/share monthly dividend, -1.5% decrease from prior dividend of $0.066. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 24; ex-div March 23. Payable April 29; for shareholders of record April 22; ex-div April 21. Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 23; ex-div...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund declares $0.18 dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declares $0.18/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable May 2; for shareholders of record April 11; ex-div April 8. Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 12; ex-div May 11. Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 13; ex-div...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cad#Dividend#Irmtf
Seekingalpha.com

Safe Bulkers declares $0.05 dividend

Payable March 28; for shareholders of record March 21; ex-div March 18. The company had 121,649,103 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of March 4, 2022. See SB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. I thought I'd never see the day, and now the day is only...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund declares $0.0632 dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declares $0.0632/share monthly dividend, -0.2% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0633. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16. See TEI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund declares $0.3952 dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declares $0.3952/share quarterly dividend, 30% increase from prior dividend of $0.3040. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14. See JCE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund declares $0.0676 dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) declares $0.0676/share monthly dividend, -1.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0685. Payable March 25; for shareholders of record March 18; ex-div March 17. See DDF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Westshore Terminals Investment raises dividend by 20% to $0.30 and declares special dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCPK:WTSHF) declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.25. The company also announces a one-time, non-recurring special dividend of $1.50 per share. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. See WTSHF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

TE Connectivity declares $0.56 dividend

As announced earlier, TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) declares $0.56/share quarterly dividend, up 12% from prior dividend of $0.50. Payable June 3; for shareholders of record May 20; ex-div May 19. Payable Sept 2; for shareholders of record Aug 19; ex-div Aug 18. Payable Dec 2; for shareholders of record Nov 18;...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lument Finance declares $0.06 dividend

LFT - Lument Finance Trust, Inc. With management diluting existing shareholders and cutting the dividend, there is no reason an investor would put their capital here at this time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has reinstated its quarterly common stock dividend, declaring $0.01/share dividend for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. The Board of Directors also approved the company's dividend policy for 2022. The company expects...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage declares $0.27 dividend

Payable April 26; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30. See CHMI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. Surprised. I thought there would be a small cut due to the previous quarter distribution coverage.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy