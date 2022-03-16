ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny, Rain Moving In Later

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTHS2_0egdYgvm00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve made it to Wednesday and it’s another pleasant and warm day!

Clouds are slowly but surely filtering in from the south ahead of a low pressure system that will bring us rain overnight into Thursday.

All we see of the disturbance today is just increasing clouds.

We’ll stay dry and temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Enjoy the rain-free weather because our St. Patrick’s Day is quite a different story.

Off-and-on showers move in after midnight and wet weather will be with us for Thursday morning before drying out in the early to mid afternoon.

The most rain will fall over southern Maryland where half an inch to three quarters is possible. Under half an inch is expected in the Baltimore area.

The good news is that the rain clears out in time for evening St. Patrick’s Day festivities, so you can leave the green umbrella at home.

High pressure makes a brief but welcome comeback on Friday, leaving us with sunshine and low 70s.

Rain returns by early Saturday morning and it looks like it may clear out of here by the afternoon!

Spring arrives Saturday and we’ll have sunshine to start the season with highs near 60.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny with temps in the 70's, rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says the spring like temps will continue for Wednesday as they top out in the 70's. We are watching a system that will bring rain to the area overnight into Thursday morning. Expect temps to drop to the high 50's and low 60's, before the warm weather returns for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain returns later today, freeze possible this weekend

RADAR CHECK: Showers are increasing along and north of a stalled surface front over South Alabama early this morning. A wave of low pressure forms along the front today, and rain becomes widespread statewide this afternoon and tonight. The air will be cool and stable over most of the state (highs will be in the 50s today north of the front), but SPC has defined a low end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms for Mobile and Baldwin counties, and some of the adjacent counties.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: We Could See Slushy Streets And Rain On Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday due to potentially slush conditions and the chance of snow.   Parts of Maryland in the north and west that are in areas with more than 1,000 feet in elevation may experience these weather conditions.   There will be a big slug of moisture headed toward Baltimore from the southwest following a stalled frontal boundary south of the city.   The air is chilly, the two air masses will collide, and that will create a wintry scenario. There will be temperatures in the low to mid-30s. #mdwx #WJZFirstWarningWeather A look at an overnight...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: After record warmth, Wednesday to be chilly with ‘soaking rain’

After record warm temperatures, the Baltimore region is in for a chilly Wednesday with “soaking rain,” forecasters said. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday,as temperatures dipped to around 35 degrees, forecasters said some snow could mix with the rain. But by about 9 a.m. in the Baltimore region, it will be rain alone. Any snow accumulation in Maryland is limited to western Allegany County and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Wjz
Idaho8.com

Mostly sunny for Saturday, stormy weather Sunday

High pressure to our south will help to usher in some warmer temps, with highs getting back into the 30's and 40's. Saturday is the warm before the next storm, as a system moves in for Sunday. We'll see scattered snow and rain showers for this Sunday. Another storm arrives Tuesday with highs into the 40's.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Sunny today, but rain and snow coming to the mountains

Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee welcome N.C. and S.C. top student spellers. Four (4) students from North Carolina and two (2) students from South Carolina will qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee tournament. Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024. Updated: 2 hours ago. Wawa...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Friday: sunny with a high near 35

Friday in Loveland will be sunny, with a high temperature around 35, according to the National Weather Service. With light and variable wind of 5 to 8 mph in the morning, wind chill values could be as low as 4 degrees below zero.The overnight low will be near 16. Saturday...
LOVELAND, CO
ABC Action News

Forecast: Mostly sunny and milder

Mostly sunny and milder. After a cool start in the morning, we'll see highs return to near 80 for the afternoon. Rain is likely late Tuesday into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Denver Post

Denver weather: Sunny skies this weekend with warmer weather

It will be windy along the Front Range foothills on Saturday and breezy in the metro area. Warmer weather will take hold in Denver over the weekend, with downtown forecast high temperatures of 58 degrees on Saturday and 63 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.
DENVER, CO
Riverhead News-Review

Weather Service: Sunny, chilly Sunday for Shelter Island

After a wild evening and night yesterday of fierce winds, sleet and snow, Sunday will be bright and sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It will be breezy, and still cold, with winds out of the west at 16 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 36 mph, bringing wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
WHIO Dayton

Mostly sunny today; Showers expected later this week

TODAY: Sunny for the first day of spring. Milder temperatures with highs in the low 60s. Winds lighter and calm by evening. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs back to near 70. TUESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day especially for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s. WEDNESDAY:...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Rain most likely for Friday

We are going to be on the northern edge of a large storm that will move south of us across Illinois to Indiana to Ohio. We'll see a mix of rain and snow. Today...mostly rain. And mostly in the Lower Peninsula. The farther south you are the more likely you'll see rain. To the north, the rain will be scattered and lighter, and it could be mixed with snow. Highs will be 35 to 45 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind turns to the northeast 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy