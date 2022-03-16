Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny, Rain Moving In Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve made it to Wednesday and it’s another pleasant and warm day!

Clouds are slowly but surely filtering in from the south ahead of a low pressure system that will bring us rain overnight into Thursday.

All we see of the disturbance today is just increasing clouds.

We’ll stay dry and temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Enjoy the rain-free weather because our St. Patrick’s Day is quite a different story.

Off-and-on showers move in after midnight and wet weather will be with us for Thursday morning before drying out in the early to mid afternoon.

The most rain will fall over southern Maryland where half an inch to three quarters is possible. Under half an inch is expected in the Baltimore area.

The good news is that the rain clears out in time for evening St. Patrick’s Day festivities, so you can leave the green umbrella at home.

High pressure makes a brief but welcome comeback on Friday, leaving us with sunshine and low 70s.

Rain returns by early Saturday morning and it looks like it may clear out of here by the afternoon!

Spring arrives Saturday and we’ll have sunshine to start the season with highs near 60.