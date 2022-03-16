These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 548,119 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,403 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cheatham County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,876 infections in Cheatham County, or 27,238 for every 100,000 people.

Though Cheatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Nashville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 293 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cheatham County, compared to 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

