ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdYf3300 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 548,119 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,403 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cheatham County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,876 infections in Cheatham County, or 27,238 for every 100,000 people.

Though Cheatham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Nashville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 293 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cheatham County, compared to 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cheatham County, TN 27,238 10,876 293 117
2 Hickman County, TN 27,587 6,808 421 104
3 Davidson County, TN 27,768 189,938 234 1,601
4 Williamson County, TN 28,212 61,684 177 386
5 Sumner County, TN 29,506 52,955 383 687
6 Cannon County, TN 29,837 4,170 401 56
7 Dickson County, TN 30,442 15,826 452 235
8 Robertson County, TN 30,963 21,471 418 290
9 Rutherford County, TN 31,050 95,362 282 865
10 Wilson County, TN 31,244 41,449 351 465
11 Smith County, TN 31,627 6,154 391 76
12 Maury County, TN 32,097 28,815 356 320
13 Macon County, TN 35,786 8,405 592 139
14 Trousdale County, TN 43,936 4,206 470 45

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Tennessee Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 216,767,955 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.3% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

106K+
Followers
62K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy