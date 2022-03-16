These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,303,685 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,557 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,162 infections in Heard County, or 18,515 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 420 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

