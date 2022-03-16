ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0egdYeAK00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 78,739,443 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,303,685 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,557 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,067 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Heard County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,162 infections in Heard County, or 18,515 for every 100,000 people.

Though Heard County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Atlanta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 420 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Heard County, above the 263 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Heard County, GA 18,515 2,162 420 49
2 Haralson County, GA 18,604 5,387 559 162
3 DeKalb County, GA 19,481 144,782 219 1,631
4 Fayette County, GA 19,826 22,080 273 304
5 Carroll County, GA 20,346 23,606 371 431
6 Rockdale County, GA 20,503 18,250 351 312
7 Fulton County, GA 20,823 212,786 213 2,179
8 Meriwether County, GA 21,049 4,444 663 140
9 Jasper County, GA 22,591 3,114 493 68
10 Clayton County, GA 22,684 63,213 331 921
11 Cobb County, GA 22,787 169,776 230 1,711
12 Gwinnett County, GA 22,788 205,620 200 1,804
13 Newton County, GA 22,898 24,386 404 430
14 Coweta County, GA 23,325 32,776 332 467
15 Walton County, GA 24,214 21,825 464 418
16 Paulding County, GA 24,215 37,737 269 419
17 Spalding County, GA 24,310 15,733 613 397
18 Douglas County, GA 24,414 34,629 269 381
19 Morgan County, GA 24,579 4,482 329 60
20 Forsyth County, GA 24,762 54,446 167 368
21 Cherokee County, GA 25,917 62,697 246 595
22 Henry County, GA 25,931 57,388 296 655
23 Lamar County, GA 26,020 4,817 600 111
24 Pickens County, GA 26,761 8,251 516 159
25 Butts County, GA 27,124 6,442 627 149
26 Bartow County, GA 27,799 28,805 419 434
27 Barrow County, GA 28,378 21,819 321 247
28 Dawson County, GA 28,645 6,835 411 98
29 Pike County, GA 29,847 5,397 492 89

