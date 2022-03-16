Water main break closes portion of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights
A water main break has closed a portion of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights Wednesday.
The break is located on Lee Road from Superior Road to Hyde Park Avenue.
A crew from Cleveland Water shut off the water.
The road is buckled where the water main break was located.
