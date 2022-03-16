Water main break closes portion of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights

A water main break has closed a portion of Lee Road in Cleveland Heights Wednesday.

The break is located on Lee Road from Superior Road to Hyde Park Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Lee Road between Superior Road to Hyde Avenue.

A crew from Cleveland Water shut off the water.

The road is buckled where the water main break was located.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Lee Road between Superior Road to Hyde Avenue.

