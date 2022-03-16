ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Ricciardo cleared to race in F1 2022 season opener after Covid-19 scare

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Daniel Ricciardo has been cleared to race in the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after testing negative for Covid-19, McLaren have said.

The Australian driver missed the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain last week ahead of the opening race of the 2022 Formula One season after feeling unwell.

Ricciardo then returned a positive PCR test and was forced to undergo self-isolation, but the team have reported that he has now returned a number of negative results.

The 32-year-old is therefore set to return to the paddock on Thursday ahead of the season-opening race at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Ricciardo will have Friday’s practice session in the MCL36 before Saturday’s qualifying, with the race taking place on Sunday.

Ricciardo thanked his McLaren teammate Lando Norris for doing the “heavy lifting” in pre-season testing last week as the team figured out its car ahead of the new season.

McLaren finished fourth in the constructors’ championship last season, behind Ferrari, while Norris and Ricciardo ended the season sixth and eighth in the drivers’ standings respectively.

A statement from McLaren said: “McLaren F1 Team confirms that after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend’s Bahrain GP.

“Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain.”

