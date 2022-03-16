Spring Fever: Afternoon showers, temps in the 50s Thursday

Spring Fever is in the air with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind has been gusty, but what a day! Clouds increase tonight with lows staying in the mid 40s. Those clouds stick around for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and spotty light rain showers. A larger storm system passes to our south on Friday with gusty NE winds and rain and a wintry mix likely. With temps in the upper 30s, we could see snow showers by evening into Saturday morning. The temperature is crucial in this storm because if it is just a few degrees colder it means more snow. Right now, it looks like about 2" of snow in Milwaukee and less to the south. Areas north of Milwaukee could see 2-4" or more. If we stay a few degrees warmer, this is all rain. Either way, Friday is miserable with NE winds at 30 mph, fog, precip and temps in the 30s.

The lingering light wintry mix moves out Saturday morning with some afternoon sun and highs in the low 40s. Sunday is sunny and back into the mid 50s.Monday has a few rain showers moving in with temps in the mid 50s, and Tuesday is rainy with highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT : Increasing clouds and mild

Low: 46

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty afternoon showers

High: 55

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY : Cloudy, windy and colder with rain and a wintry mix likely

High: 40 Lakefront...36 Inland

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

SATURDAY : AM wintry mx, then mostly cloudy and windy

High: 42

Wind: N 15-25 mph

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny and mild

High: 51 Lakefront...57 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy with light rain

High: 51 Lakefront...60 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph