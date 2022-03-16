ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Danny John-Jules hits out at ‘filthy’ Strictly Come Dancing

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHqEC_0egdYQl200

Danny John-Jules has criticised Strictly Come Dancing , describing the popular dance series as “filthy” and “dirty”.

The Red Dwarf actor appeared on the series in 2018 partnered with Amy Dowden . He was accused of being a “bully” during his time on the show .

Appearing on the My Time Capsule podcast, John-Jules hit out at the show and refuted the allegations against him. “It’s a dirty show on that level,” he said. “On that level it’s a filthy show – it’s based on tabloid stories.”

He added: “The thing about Strictly is that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going into a well-oiled machine which at that time was the biggest show on telly.”

John-Jules then accused the BBC of fabricating the bullying claims against him to generate more interest in the show: “Because I wasn’t giving them anything to chew on, they just went out there and made it up.”

He also said: “It’s baloney. Every word of it, baloney.” The BBC has previously denied the actor’s allegations that they made up stories about him.

Regarding the rumours that John-Jules bullied Dowden backstage, he said: “They came up with this cockamamie story about bullying basically – it was basically dog-whistling, that I was bullying my partner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cayjp_0egdYQl200

John-Jules has denied the allegations previously saying that his relationship with Dowden was entirely “professional”.

He added: “I did everything truthfully and honestly and I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

The Independent have contacted the BBC for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Brendan Cole: why did he leave Strictly Come Dancing?

Professional ballroom dancer Brendan Cole has wowed viewers as a front-runner on this year's Dancing on Ice but what was the real reason he left Strictly Come Dancing, the show that catapulted him to fame?. The former Strictly star first joined the show in 2003 and quickly became a fan...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dec Donnelly collapses to floor in front of Westlife in throwback SMTV prank

A throwback clip from the iconic noughties show, SMTV, shows Declan Donnelly pretend to collapse in front of Ant McPartlin, Cat Deely, the whole of Westlife and a studio full of dancers.The footage is from a broadcast on April Fool’s Day, 2000, and the prank was branded a “sick joke” at the time.Given that it was a Saturday morning children’s show, it didn’t go down well with viewers, with TV bosses forced to apologise.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Strictly Come Dancing#Time Capsule
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Leona Lewis ‘pregnant with first child’ and is ‘over the moon’

Leona Lewis is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.The X Factor 2006 winner is said to be “over the moon” about the news, and has not long passed the 12-week mark, with her due date later this year.A source revealed to The Sun: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.”Leona, 36, met choreographer and producer Dennis, 33, when he was a back-up dancer for her tour.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Saturday Night Takeaway fans ‘heartbroken’ as Ant & Dec remind of show’s cancellationScarlett Johansson reveals dirty habit she doesn’t want her children to know aboutFans call for Kanye West to replace Pete Davidson in space
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: With the world the way it is at the moment, we need to stop saving things for tomorrow and seize the day

I bought a new pair of sunglasses last May. They’re sat in their little pouch in my bedside table and have never been worn. It’s not even like they were expensive. Whenever it’s sunny up here in Manchester, which let’s be honest, isn’t very often, I whip out the old ones, bought in the sale in a small American mall. You know the kind. The metal has got wet too many times, so there’s that weird green rust on the frames, the arms fall in on themselves and there’s now an extra bend around the nose piece so they’re not...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy