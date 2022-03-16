Danny John-Jules hits out at ‘filthy’ Strictly Come Dancing

Danny John-Jules has criticised Strictly Come Dancing , describing the popular dance series as “filthy” and “dirty”.

The Red Dwarf actor appeared on the series in 2018 partnered with Amy Dowden . He was accused of being a “bully” during his time on the show .

Appearing on the My Time Capsule podcast, John-Jules hit out at the show and refuted the allegations against him. “It’s a dirty show on that level,” he said. “On that level it’s a filthy show – it’s based on tabloid stories.”

He added: “The thing about Strictly is that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re going into a well-oiled machine which at that time was the biggest show on telly.”

John-Jules then accused the BBC of fabricating the bullying claims against him to generate more interest in the show: “Because I wasn’t giving them anything to chew on, they just went out there and made it up.”

He also said: “It’s baloney. Every word of it, baloney.” The BBC has previously denied the actor’s allegations that they made up stories about him.

Regarding the rumours that John-Jules bullied Dowden backstage, he said: “They came up with this cockamamie story about bullying basically – it was basically dog-whistling, that I was bullying my partner.”

John-Jules has denied the allegations previously saying that his relationship with Dowden was entirely “professional”.

He added: “I did everything truthfully and honestly and I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

The Independent have contacted the BBC for comment.